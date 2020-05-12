Meek Mill to Tekashi 6ix9ine: I have to crush you for culture!

Rapper Meek Mill has promised to "crush,quot; Tekashi 6ix9ine "for culture," after it was revealed that 6ix9ine was forced to be relocated after a fan posted his location on his social media.

"The Internet has a witness in witness protection who lives in a city house who can't even come out telling me to check. I'm helping free people put family members behind bars … I have You get crushed by the culture you're in! You sleep at night hahaha, "Meek tweeted.

He continued: "We control the culture hahaha and I am an example hahaha,quot;.

Since speaking, Tekashi has refused to take responsibility for being a snitch, blaming his mom and former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods for their cooperation with the police.

"If a rat came home and made more numbers than me, I would also be angry," he said on Instagram Live. "I would. I promise I would be angry. You have every reason to be angry. No matter how much dirt you throw at my name and I saw it all. Everyone wants to be quiet now. For two years, you made fun of me, I still came to home and I'm a legend at the age of 24 because I got home and the rat is doing more numbers than you. "

The same old 6ix9ine …