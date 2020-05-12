May 12, 2019: Kawhi Leonard of Raptors arrives at & # 39; The Shot & # 39;

It's a repeat that NBA fans, especially those in Canada, have probably seen a million times. However, every time you see it, it becomes more unlikely.

A year ago, on May 12, 2019, Kawhi Leonard lit up the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with a dramatic buzz to send the Raptors to the Eastern Conference finals.

And weeks later, after beating the Milwaukee Bucks, the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games to claim their first NBA title.

It was an iconic shot that will live long in the memory of the Canadians who were watching that night.

Toronto entered the series against the Philadelphia 76ers after beating the Orlando Magic in the first round. Philly had also worked quickly with the Brooklyn Nets, establishing a showdown between two of the East's biggest contenders in the conference semifinals. The 76ers had made some aggressive moves throughout the season to push for a championship, adding Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris to a young core who already featured Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

What came next was a series reminiscent of the epic 2001 battle between the same two teams. This time it was Leonard and Butler fighting in place of Vince Carter and Allen Iverson, and, instead of falling into the final hurdle, this time Toronto would be victorious.

After winning Game 1, the Raptors lost the next two to lag 2-1 in the series. They managed to steal a Game 4 near 39 points from Leonard to tie the series once more before the two teams split Games 5 and 6.

In the decisive Game 7, neither team shot the ball well. It was sandy, it was physical and ugly, but Toronto still had a 67-64 lead in the fourth quarter. That lead would change hands four times in the last 12 minutes with the Raptors holding on to a one-point lead with seconds left on the clock.

After Leonard split two free throws, Jimmy Butler converted a fast layup at the other end to tie things up by 90 points each. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse called for time-out.

The next 4.2 seconds made history.

Marc Gasol inbound the ball to Leonard just inside the half court. The 2014 NBA champion lowered his head and tried to haggle around Ben Simmons, but Joel Embiid crossed to double him.

What happened next felt like an eternity.

Leonard ran to the corner with two defenders in the face, but with the seconds elapsed he was forced to shoot a long two-point shot near the baseline.

The ball bounced off the front edge and continued to bounce.

Once.

Twice.

Three times, four times, apparently touching every square millimeter of the basket.

Leonard sank into a squatting position as the entire arena, and all of Canada, held their collective breath.

"I didn't think it was going to come in," Leonard's teammate Serge Ibaka told TSN. "I was under the basket trying to catch the offensive rebound. The ball was bouncing and I was so close to doing it once (thank you). Thank God I didn't because it could have been a goal. That would have been bad.

"I would have retired. If that had happened, I would have retired,quot;

Then finally, somehow, the ball fell through the net.

Scotiabank Arena exploded. The Raptors were making it to the Eastern Conference finals.

"I am very happy that the basket has entered because we were too tired to go into overtime," said Ibaka. "I don't think we really would have had a chance in overtime." I could see on Kawhi's face that he was so tired, his lips dry and everyone so tired. Going into overtime would have been a different story. "

"It was almost indescribable, and I think this is how we were on the broadcast," TNT broadcaster Kevin Harlan told TSN. "It was almost like a movie and in the movie you have all these parts leading to the conclusion, and that was how that game was. It was not played masterfully, it was not a game where there were brilliant statistics, it was just a kind of game Very tight, nose to nose, very close. And that kind of ending probably epitomizes how difficult the series was for both teams. He took the rebounds on the rim, a miraculous shot, an almost impossible shot to win it. "

Of course, the Raptors' journey was far from over.

After falling behind 2-0 in the series against Milwaukee, they won the next four games in a row to reserve their ticket to the NBA Finals. In the championship round, they faced a Golden State Warriors team going for a third consecutive title, but managed to dispatch Stephen Curry and company in six games.

In the end, the 2018-19 season ended with the Raptors lifting their first Larry O & # 39; Brien trophy.

Leonard may have left for the Clippers that summer, but he will always be responsible for one of the greatest sporting moments in Toronto history: the improbable shot that set a city and nation on its feet.