May 11 coronavirus recap: symptoms, therapies, and policy confusion

During the pandemic, Up News Info has done everything possible to keep you up to date with the most important news. But there are definitely gaps in our coverage: small updates to the stories we have covered, or news we have decided was not worth the time to report deeply. Focusing on the latest news also limits our opportunity to provide a broader perspective. To compensate for this, we will try to make a series of updates on Mondays to help you stay informed. You can read the full Up News Info coronavirus FAQs or explore our full coronavirus coverage.

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



Current counts: 4.1 million confirmed cases worldwide; 1.33 million of those in the United States. 285,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19; 80,000 deaths in the United States.

Multiple symptoms

While the focus of attention has been on the respiratory impact of COVID-19, there have been clear indications that the virus attacks other tissues, and intestinal distress is a commonly reported symptom. Over the weekend, The Washington Post analyzed all the organs that appear to be having problems in people with SARS-CoV-2 infections. The virus triggers a systemic immune response, and it can be difficult to determine which symptoms are caused by this response and which are caused by the virus that directly infects these tissues.

Unfortunately, it is easy to get a virus to infect cells in culture dishes, but it is much more difficult to see what it is doing inside a human body. However, some progress has already been made in studying the spread of the virus in miniature versions of tissues called "organoids." Organoids have only been developed as a model system in the past decade, largely in response to progress in the study of stem cells. They have now been used to show which cells in the small intestine can become infected with the virus.

Updates

Earlier this month, we covered how the federal government had cut funding for a group studying how viruses are transferred from animals to humans. It turns out that 60 minutes I had interviewed the head of that research group more than a decade ago, and he said things that seem positively prophetic in retrospect. The show also tracks how conspiracy theories about the investigation were passed from a Florida congressman through Fox News and to the president shortly before funds were cut.

Remdesivir is the first drug to emerge successfully from a wide variety of clinical trials for COVID-19 therapies, as it shortens recovery time in patients. That was quickly followed by the FDA allowing its use in patients prior to approval as therapy. Now, we have to plan how to allocate limited supplies of the drug as its manufacturer increases production capacity. The current plan is to assign it to the states, which can then decide which hospitals will receive it.

%MINIFYHTML1c60b2ef1bed1766a071c977ca09c79e14%

Latest research

Coronaviruses produce some proteins that are inactive until they are cut into smaller pieces. Like many other viruses, coronaviruses carry specialized enzymes called proteases that make this cut. Inactivation of these proteases would block viral infection, making them a good target for medications (this approach produced some of the most effective anti-HIV therapies). As a result, many protease inhibitors designed for other viruses were targeted against SARS-CoV-2 enzymes. One of them, carmofur, turned out to be effective, and a new study shows how it can bind to and inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 protease. However, we still do not have data on whether it has any activity in patients.

Another bit of research could fit into a number of categories here. As early as March, when very few COVID-19 patients were recovered, hospitals were already planning to determine whether the antibodies contained in the patients' blood plasma are an effective treatment in patients with active infections. Now, less than two months later, there are organized networks of donors that are ready to help support antibody testing.

The new research angle tries to ensure that we are not limited by a supply of willing blood donors. Researchers have identified an antibody that blocks SARS-CoV-1 and -2 from infecting cells in culture and have already obtained the DNA encoding this specific antibody and created a human version of it. Hopefully, clinical trials with patient plasma will tell us whether the antibodies block the spread of the virus in infected patients; If that turns out to be true, then we can test this specific antibody to see if it works in the human body.

Politics

Some good news before reaching the complete shipwreck of politics. Illinois has released a brief description of its plan to manage the pandemic in the future. The plan divides the state into regions and is based on monitoring infections and hospitalizations to determine which of the five phases the pandemic is in within each region. The reopening of different businesses will be allowed depending on the state of the pandemic at your location. And critically, it realistically accepts that things will not fully return to pre-pandemic activity until there is an effective therapy or vaccine. Guidelines for moving between different levels of state are also described.

The plan itself seems reasonable, but the clarity with which it is presented (enough for most people to understand where things are, what might come next, and why decisions are made) should make it a model for others. governments.

The plan is based on extensive testing, something that EE. USA Has failed. But last week, President Trump indicated that he agrees with the low levels of evidence, and said: "So the media likes to say that we have the majority of cases, but by far we have the majority of tests. If we did too few tests, I don't have most of the cases. So somehow, by doing all these tests, we make ourselves look bad. " Trump's comments are consistent with a New York Times report that minimizing the number of infections has become a strategic political strategy aimed at increasing the choice of those who have made comments that minimize the pandemic, including his own. Trump.

The report makes clear that the boundary between political strategy and conspiracy thinking ranges from very thin to nonexistent. Unfortunately, that is having an impact far beyond the United States, as demonstrated by anti-blockade protesters in Australia singing "arrest Bill Gates"