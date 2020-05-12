Master Ink Master 'star Daniel Silva arrested in fatal car accident – Up News Info

Tattoo artist Star Daniel Silva was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder in a deadly car accident that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie.
Los Angeles police said Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at high speed on Sunday night when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Police say Silva tried to flee the scene, but was detained by witnesses who came to help.
His passenger, identified as La Barrie, was taken to a hospital where he later died. It was La Barrie's 25th birthday.
The police statement characterized the accident as a fatal DUI traffic collision, but the statement announcing the arrest did not detail the alcohol-related allegations. Silva was arrested on Monday.
Silva appeared in the tenth season of Ink Masters and won an episode of the show's spin-off Ink Master: Angels.
Silva is being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $ 200,000 bail, according to online arrest records.
La Barrie's brother Jarrad La Barrie shared the news of his brother's death on Monday in a message posted on Instagram.
"This is not something I thought I would have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do now, but everyone deserves to know that my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," he wrote.
