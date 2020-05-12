Master Ink Master 'star Daniel Silva arrested in fatal car accident – Up News Info

Tattoo artist Star Daniel Silva was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder in a deadly car accident that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie.

Los Angeles police said Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at high speed on Sunday night when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree in the North Hollywood area of ​​Los Angeles. Police say Silva tried to flee the scene, but was detained by witnesses who came to help.

His passenger, identified as La Barrie, was taken to a hospital where he later died. It was La Barrie's 25th birthday.

The police statement characterized the accident as a fatal DUI traffic collision, but the statement announcing the arrest did not detail the alcohol-related allegations. Silva was arrested on Monday.

Silva appeared in the tenth season of Ink Masters and won an episode of the show's spin-off Ink Master: Angels.

Silva is being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $ 200,000 bail, according to online arrest records.

La Barrie's brother Jarrad La Barrie shared the news of his brother's death on Monday in a message posted on Instagram.

"This is not something I thought I would have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do now, but everyone deserves to know that my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," he wrote.