Screenshot: Twitter Screenshot: Twitter

Sometimes there is crying in baseball. Mary Pratt, an original member of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, died at the age of 101 on May 6, according to an obituary published in the Boston Globe. During his time as a professional baseball player, Pratt was a rarity, a left-handed pitcher (throwing overboard!), Who played with Rockford and the Kenosha Comets from 1943 to 1947. The AAGPBL and Pratt first team, the Rockford Peaches , they were immortalized in the 1992 movie His own league.

%MINIFYHTMLdd86da56fb4ddb4074d507f30101db4917%

The AAGPBL was born during World War II as a result of the draft and Phillip K. Wrigley's fear that baseball would collapse with no players and no games to play, a sensation that today's MLB can relate to. The league was originally a softball league, but was changed to a baseball league in 1943 to distinguish it from existing softball leagues, according to the AAGPBL website. Overhead pitch and a smaller ball (two of the most notable differences between baseball and softball) were also introduced shortly after the first season to set the league apart. The league ran until 1954 and may still be the most significant step for women in American professional sports. There would be no nationally recognized professional softball league for women until 1976 with the inaugural season of the International Association for Women's Professional Softball.

Although Pratt will be remembered most for her contributions to baseball while on the field, she remained a champion of women's sport throughout her life. A curator for the Boston Sports Museum. He referred to Pratt as an "example of walking and talking about how Title IX came about," in a statement to the Boston Globe. Before the demands for equal pay that mark the history of women's sports today, Mary Pratt spent her college years playing in intramural leagues competing with and against men of the same age. Pratt played basketball, baseball, softball, field hockey, and lacrosse; Working in all these sports during his teaching and training career that spanned over 40 years. in a biography written for the AAGPBL, Pratt mentioned playing an active role "in local and state associations, serving in leadership roles, at all levels," after the creation of Title IX.

What started as a theft of money by Wrigley became the first litmus test for the nation's interest in women's sports. At the end of the war, game attendance for the AAGPBL had reached 450, 313. Mary Pratt, the last known member of the original Rockford Peaches, leaves an incredible legacy. In a statement to the Balloon In 2001, Pratt said of his career, "My life is just a good example that if you have desire, there is nothing in this world that you cannot do."