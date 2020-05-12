Mark Teixeira's MLB salary math: half of something is greater than nothing

Mark Teixeira caused a stir Tuesday morning when he advised MLB players to agree to a uniform division of earnings with the owners of MLB teams for this season. The MLB Players Association believes that such division equates to a stealthy salary cap, as well as to owners who do not comply with a prior agreement, and is therefore unacceptable.

However, Teixeira also said something that seems to have been largely overlooked: Even if the parties calculate the money, there is still no guarantee that there will be a season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do I think the players would appear 50-50? Yes. I think the logistics of hosting a baseball season and all that this entails due to this pandemic is going to happen? I don't think so," Teixeira told ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo. "I just don't know if we can get between the money and the logistics and everyone feels good about this. We're definitely not there yet."

MLB wants an 82-game regular season beginning around July 1, followed by expanded playoffs with seven clubs in each league. Several of those regular-season games will be played in empty stadiums as state and local governments in North America continue to impose limits on public gatherings.

The players agreed that they will be paid on a pro rata basis on March 26 for the regular season games played this year. Homeowners are now seeking income division due to the possibility of empty stadiums and the loss of income that comes with them. That is seen as asking players to cut wages and violate the March deal.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday night that the owners did not make a formal proposal on a revenue share in their scheduled conference call with the players. The talks will continue but there are no scheduled dates.

Teixeira, who retired after the 2016 season with the Yankees and is now an MLB analyst for ESPN, would like to see the union "bow,quot; for once and accept a proposal that is not good for them but is "very reasonable." "At a time when many Americans face financial difficulties due to COVID-19. Otherwise, the owners simply cannot open stadiums at all.

"The players must understand that if they reject this agreement and close the sport, they are not making a penny," Teixeira told "Golic and Wingo." I prefer to earn pennies on the dollar and give people hope and play. baseball you do nothing and lose an entire year of your career. "