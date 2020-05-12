Home Entertainment Mariah Carey accused of lip syncing & # 39; horrible & #...

Mariah Carey accused of lip syncing & # 39; horrible & # 39; during the virtual concert! (Watch)

Yesterday, Mariah Carey performed ": live,quot; in a virtual concert on CNBC to raise money for New York healthcare workers.

And good . . . Did not go well.

Many of Mimi's fans are accusing the singer of lip syncing and doing a horrible job.

(watch the video above)

Mariah is a legendary singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Renowned for her five-octave vocal range, her melismatic singing style, and her characteristic use of the whistle record, Carey is known as "Songbird Supreme,quot; by Guinness World Records.

