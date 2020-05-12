Mariah Carey accused of lip syncing & # 39; horrible & # 39; during the virtual concert! (Watch)

Yesterday, Mariah Carey performed ": live,quot; in a virtual concert on CNBC to raise money for New York healthcare workers.

And good . . . Did not go well.

Many of Mimi's fans are accusing the singer of lip syncing and doing a horrible job.

(watch the video above)

Mariah is a legendary singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist. Renowned for her five-octave vocal range, her melismatic singing style, and her characteristic use of the whistle record, Carey is known as "Songbird Supreme,quot; by Guinness World Records.

He rose to fame in 1990 after signing with Columbia Records and releasing his self-titled debut album, which topped the United States' Billboard 200 for eleven consecutive weeks.

Mariah is the only artist to have her first five singles to reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. USA, from "Vision of Love,quot; to "Emotions,quot;.

Throughout her career, Mariah has sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. With a total of 19 songs topping the Billboard Hot 100, Carey holds the record for most number one singles by a solo artist, songwriter, and producer.