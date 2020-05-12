Man killed in blunt force attack in East Oakland Park, 2 arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Two people were arrested after allegedly attacking and killing someone with a blunt object at Josie de la Cruz Park in the Fruitvale district of Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the park in the 1600 block of Fruitvale Avenue in reports of an assault and found the male victim suffering multiple blunt force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and his name has yet to be released by police.

At approximately 6:25 p.m., two suspected men were arrested in connection with the murder. The couple's names were also not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a helpline at (510) 238-7950.

