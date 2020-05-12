Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to RV, locked up in garage in Tarrant County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested in Tarrant County on Monday night after authorities said he reportedly burned down a recreational vehicle before locking himself in a garage, sparking a SWAT clash.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3500 block of Lucy Trimble Road near Burleson around 7 p.m. in regards to a "family dispute,quot; and an RV that was burned down.
Officers who arrived found the vehicle on fire and the suspect, William Sheid, 37, in the yard of the home. Authorities said he then ran to a nearby garage and refused to leave.
Authorities said they called a SWAT team, and ultimately Sheid was arrested around 10:30 p.m. The fire was also extinguished after he was arrested.
Authorities said a deputy was injured during the incident and had to be treated in a hospital. The cause of the deputy's injuries was not disclosed.
Sheid was booked into the Tarrant County Jail and charged with attempted murder, resistance to arrest, and assault on an officer.