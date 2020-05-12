Malia Obama bullied her head shape after appearing in her mother's documentary

Twitter users are embarrassing former President Barack Obama's eldest daughter for her & # 39; long & # 39; face after she appears in the documentary & # 39; Becoming & # 39; from Netflix by Michelle Obama.

People always have nasty things to say about Barack Obama and his family, and his latest target is his daughter Malia Obama. Twitter users have been bullying the Harvard student after she made a rare appearance on her mother Michelle Obama's Netflix documentary. "Becoming"

The 21-year-old was being embarrassed by her physical appearance, particularly her "long" face. "I can't beat the size of malia obama's forehead. It's not a matter for that long," wrote one of the haters. "When did malia Obama's face meet so much?" Another posted a rude tweet, while another person similarly commented, "Malia Obama had a face shaped like a foot."

A fourth user simply said that Malia is "very bad," while others accused former President Obama's eldest daughter of trying to be a "white" person.

By reading these negative comments, people have come to Malia's defense. "Malia Obama is NOT ugly. Everyone must stop," one criticized detractors. Another applauded those who hated him, "people nibbling at malia obama for wearing 'white' and having white friends and comparing her to her sister is the dumbest thing and really makes my blood boil ???? Black people, especially black girls / women are not forced to conform to a specific way of being that is. "

"Leave Malia Obama alone. Stop trying to criticize her for looking" less cultured "like her sister. The vibe of all of you is not (and almost never)" a lil joke & # 39 ;, so cut the act off this all the time. Stop, "wrote another angry user.

Someone claimed that the men were behind these nasty comments about Malia, tweeting: "These men talking very badly about Malia Obama. Which one of you can measure any of those girls in any capacity? Do you think she has all this exposure and would he still "end up with a neighborhood idiot just to show his blackness? Laughter."

"I don't find it funny how they intimidate Malia Obama. And what for?" asked a confused user. Another user added: "Anyone who is mean to Sasha and Malia Obama is weird. They are kids. Feel how you love Barack for justifiable reasons, but Sasha and Malia did nothing …".

In the Netflix documentary, Malia cries as she praises her mother Michele for her hard work, both inside and outside the White House. "This has been proven in some way, it's like, damn, those eight years weren't for nothing. You know?" Malia tells her mother after seeing the crowd on Michelle's book tour. "You see that big crowd out there and that last type of speech you gave about people is here because people really believe in hope and hope in other people."

Malia's sister, Sasha Obama, also appears in the documentary.