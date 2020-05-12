Malden Firefighters, State Police go above and beyond for 2 girls

When a girl got stuck on her bike on Sunday, Malden firefighters came to the rescue.

But to free her, they had to break the bars of her bike with Jaws of Life, Melissa Burke, the girl's mother, wrote in a Facebook post.

"We went to the emergency room (okay! Just a bruise) and when we got home there was a knock on the door. The fire department had gone out and bought Ellie a new bike and a bunch of toys for my two daughters, "Burke wrote. The act "restored my faith in humanity."

More recently, in Milton, State Agent Jim Burke found himself in a similar situation.

He responded to the Blue Hills Reserve on Monday, where a girl and her family had reported the disappearance of a bicycle, state police wrote in a Facebook post.

The family had been visiting Houghton's pond, police said, when they left the girl's bike in the pavilion to walk on the beach.

"When they returned to the ward, they found that the bicycle had been stolen," police wrote in their post. "The young woman was devastated."

But after talking to the family, Burke offered the girl a bicycle that she had at home that her daughter had overcome.

State police said the family was "ecstatic,quot; by accepting their offer.

%MINIFYHTMLe046fdd6cf21f5f12d1a98124d9440e717%

"The girl was so excited when she took her new bike for her first ride," added the police. "That is dedication to the community."