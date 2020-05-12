Mackinaw Island delays its reopening – Up News Info Detroit

What isn't Pure Michigan like going to Mackinac Island for a vacation? Like many things, the Coronavirus has changed that, too, with many places on the historic island delaying its reopening date. According to a Detroit Free Press article, many places on Mackinaw Island have pushed open from the last week of May through the end of June.

The Grand Hotel, the island's majestic resort, will tentatively open on June 21. However, due to uncertainty with the governor's office, they are unsure if they will be open by then.

Mackinac State Historic Parks, spanning Fort Mackinac and the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Museum of Art, will also open in mid-June.

Places on or near Mackinac Island and when reopened:

Main Street Inn – June 11

Lake View Motel – June 12

Harbor View Inn – June 19

Windermere Hotel – June 19

Voyageur Inn – July 1

Mary’s Bistro – May 28 (provisional)

Ryba’s Fudge Shop – May 28 (provisional)

Pancake House & Grille – May 28 (provisional)

Todd Callewart, whose family owns and runs many businesses on Mackinaw Island, including Ryba's sweet shop, is optimistic, and many of the restaurants will offer takeout or sidewalk food. He says restaurants can, want, and want to go back to work, but he told Free Press that Whitmer must meet his reopening date and reopen the economy. Saying, "… come on. It's time to open. I don't want to wait any longer. Don't kick the can until June 15."

