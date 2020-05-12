Mackinaw Island delays its reopening – Up News Info Detroit

The Grand Hotel, the island's majestic resort, will tentatively open on June 21. However, due to uncertainty with the governor's office, they are unsure if they will be open by then.
Mackinac State Historic Parks, spanning Fort Mackinac and the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Museum of Art, will also open in mid-June.
Places on or near Mackinac Island and when reopened:
Main Street Inn – June 11
Lake View Motel – June 12
Harbor View Inn – June 19
Windermere Hotel – June 19
Voyageur Inn – July 1
Mary’s Bistro – May 28 (provisional)
Ryba’s Fudge Shop – May 28 (provisional)
Pancake House & Grille – May 28 (provisional)
Todd Callewart, whose family owns and runs many businesses on Mackinaw Island, including Ryba's sweet shop, is optimistic, and many of the restaurants will offer takeout or sidewalk food. He says restaurants can, want, and want to go back to work, but he told Free Press that Whitmer must meet his reopening date and reopen the economy. Saying, "… come on. It's time to open. I don't want to wait any longer. Don't kick the can until June 15."
