Lucy Hale talks about the inclusion of "Katy Keene" – Up News Info

Lucy Hale is gone from the thrill of the murder mystery of pretty Little Liars to fancy fashion luxuries Katy Keene – but the freshman Riverdale spin-off was based on the Katy Keene Comic book that was first published in the 1940s and focused on the multi-hyphenate model-actress-singer who was nicknamed "the queen of fashion and fashion in the United States." Hale joined us on Up News Info's new Hollywood podcast to talk to us about how CW Katy Keene it is the same and how it differs from the original.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene Follow the life of the titular fashion designer with a heart of gold and her Archie-verse friends in New York City. Bridge Katy Keene and Riverdale It is singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) who is joined by new characters Jorge Lopez and her drag character Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp) and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) as they pursue their respective dreams. This remake of a classic (airing its season finale this week) is in tune with 2020, bringing inclusive characters and narratives that speak to the generation.

Hale spoke about his journey from pretty Little Liars to Katy Keene more crossover opportunities with Riverdale and her old fashion on the red carpet. Listen to the episode below.