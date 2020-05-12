Lucky Blue Smith expecting first child with wife

Instagram

Since releasing his wife Nara Pellman's pregnancy, the 21-year-old model has received a plethora of congratulatory messages, including one from Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber.

Model Lucky Blue Smith is expecting his first child with wife Nara Pellman.

On Tuesday (May 12), the 21-year-old star appeared on Instagram in a sweet video with his wife as they showed off their ultrasound image as they curled up on the couch.

They simply captioned the plugin, "R.H.S", suggesting that the couple already have a name in mind for their new arrival.

Numerous stars rushed to celebrate the happy news, with actress / model sister Lucky Pyper America writing: "Mom and Dad! RHS !!!!!

Cindy Crawfordson of Presley GerberHe added, "Congratulations g."

Lucky and Nara were married in February of this year, three months after making their relationship public. The male model welcomed his first child, his daughter Gravity, with his ex-girlfriend. Stormi Bree, 29, in July 2017.