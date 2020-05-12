Los Angeles Mayor Attempts To Stop Confusion Of Coronavirus Blockade Extension – Up News Info

Eric Garcetti has hardly ever found a media opportunity he didn't like, but today the mayor of Los Angeles had to go into damage control mode because of confusing comments from the county's top Public Health official about the restriction on staying home. deepening the summer

"I want to reassure people because I think there was a lot of panic all of a sudden, the headlines were saying we are all going to stay exactly as we are for three more months when that's not the case," Garcetti told CNN's Jake Tapper right now.

"I think he is simply saying that we are not going to completely reopen Los Angeles and probably anywhere in the United States without any protection or health orders in the next three months," the mayor told the presenter by phone, stressing that he had spoken to the. Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, just before calling the cable newscast. "I think we know that it will last more than three months," added his Lord, making the situation as clear as mud, again.

By emphasizing continued social distancing, wearing masks, and "following the numbers," the "panic" Garcetti referred to arose from Dr. Ferrer early Tuesday morning and told the Board of Supervisors that "most certainly" , the order to stay home at the end of March that will expire at the end of this week will be extended to July. Noting that this is only a "dramatic change in the virus and the tools available," Dr. Ferrer added, "Our hope is that by using the data, we can slowly lift the restrictions over the next three months."

On CNN, media expert Garcetti said Dr. Ferrer "wanted to make sure I was communicating and what she was communicating is that we still need to have a public health order because there are some populations that will need to stay home."

"People need to know, whenever possible, that it's safer to stay home," the mayor proclaimed when CNN shyly shot images of masked Angelenos running on public trails and playing golf on public fields in recent days. "There will be no radical changes in the coming week, but that does not mean that in three weeks, six weeks from now, two months from now, we will not continually edit that order."

Unsurprisingly, with the whirlwind of chaos, Dr. Ferrer did not appear today at the County's regular briefing on the COVID-19 crisis. Still, with August as the new benchmark, the director of Public Health had also told supervisors on Tuesday that an official announcement about the extension of the stay-at-home order would come in tomorrow's briefing. Of course, we don't know now whether Dr. Ferrer herself will be at that briefing.

What we do know is that if the criteria for ending stay-at-home orders is a decrease in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths, Los Angeles County is not there yet. Newly released figures from the Department of Public Health say there are 33,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the County at 8 PM last night with 1,613 deaths. That's an increase of 930 cases since yesterday and 53 more deaths.

Just a few days after the state of California, Los Angeles County and the City of Angels began to relax retailer restrictions and the use of public spaces, Ferrer's comments triggered a firestorm as it once again one level of government seemed out of sync with other levels of government

Under the harsh economic pressures of unprecedented unemployment and declining tax revenues, Governor Gavin Newsom said today that restaurants may once again have a dinner service after weeks of pickup or delivery only. Last week, Newsom and the County brought the so-called Phase 2 easing that allows for curbside pick-up of "nonessential" businesses like florists, bookstores, clothing stores, and more retailers, as well as opening most trails and hiking trails. Despite the openly widespread disregard for social distancing rules and wearing masks in public over Mother's Day weekend, which saw florists and grocery stores full of customers giving Mom some roses, the plan is to partially open the Golden State beaches tomorrow.

At the same time, the Bay Area has rejected the loosening by the former San Francisco Newsom mayor, as local officials feel the curve has not flattened enough and the numbers continue to rise gradually.