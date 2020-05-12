Los Angeles County order to stay at home likely to extend for next three months

Many cities across the country are struggling with the decision to slowly reopen their city, or extend the blockade as the fight against COVID-19 continues. However, it appears that Los Angeles County residents can prepare to stay home, as the order to stay home is likely to be extended.

According to Los Angeles TimesPublic Health Director Barbara Ferrer spoke about the decision Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting and said the orders will be "for sure,quot; for the next three months. She went on to say, "Our hope is that by using the data, we can slowly lift the restrictions over the next three months."

However, it is worth mentioning that an official order has not yet been issued, but the timeline could only change if there was a "dramatic change in the virus and tools available."

However, without the availability of therapeutic tests for coronavirus or rapid home tests that allow people to be tested daily, restrictions are unlikely to be lifted for the next three months.

Ferrer's comments were made after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading disease expert, suggested that a 14-day decrease in cases should be the goal states are trying to meet before considering reopening. He mentioned to Congress, if states open too early, that could reverse the progress made and cause an outbreak.

Last week, Governor of California, Gavin newsom had announced that California would begin the second phase of reopening the state, and the first group of people will be able to leave.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94