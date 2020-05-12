Local newscaster stormed at downtown Minneapolis light rail station – Up News Info

A local television newscaster was mugged Tuesday morning at a Minneapolis light rail station.

KSTP-TV presenter Matt Belanger was hit near the eye with a rock or small piece of concrete at the Nicollet Mall station, at approximately 8:50 a.m., according to KSTP management. I was waiting for a green line train to run.

The attack appears to have been random and unprovoked, and Belanger was treated at Hennepin Healthcare for an injury to his left eye. KSTP confirmed that he is recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

Metro Transit police told the Star Tribune that a 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and sent to the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, after allegedly fleeing the scene.

This marks the second high-profile assault on a Twin Cities light rail platform in recent weeks, after a woman was kicked in the head at a stop in St. Paul.

On Tuesday afternoon, State Representative Jon Koznick (R-Lakeville) released a statement in response to the incident:

“My thoughts are with the victim of this brutal assault and I pray that they will recover quickly. Today's attack is a grim reminder that our transit system is in crisis as crime continues to grow and remains a problem, even during COVID orders. Transit passengers should not fear being victims when using public transportation. That is why I will continue to be a strong advocate of strengthening safety at Metro Transit. It is time for the House and Senate to work together and take steps to ensure a better transit passenger experience for all Minnesotans. ”

Koznick says he will offer an amendment during Thursday's floor session to "address traffic safety."