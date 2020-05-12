Lizzie McGuire Cast Gathered For Bra Episode Table Read

Screenshot: Disney

I was already wearing a bra for a year when the seminal 2001 Lizzie McGuire The episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place" aired for the first time on the Disney Channel, so at the time, seeing Lizzie and Miranda surf buying their first bra was super old news. And yet, 19 years later, seeing the the whole cast Getting together to do a table reading of that episode is an absolute delight.

Billboard reports that Monday Lizzie McGuire The cast practically met for the first time in nearly two decades to commemorate "Between a Rock and a Place of Support" with a complete table. In truth, everyone was there: Lalaine, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas (who is an ADULT), Adam Lamberg, Adam Lamberg's mustache. Apparently, the table read was the idea of ​​Thomas, although Duff broadcast it on his IGTV (see here).

I hope this does not replace plans for a Lizzie McGuire restart of some kind, how have I been Burned several times before Still it was nice to see my old man high school friendsAnd also to remember what life was like when you could go to the mall.