Little Mix has just revealed which of their songs they are tired of performing, and 20 more secrets behind the scenes

To celebrate the recent release of "Break Up Song,quot; and its new music video, Little Mix joined us for a game of "Truth or Wine,quot; and answered some of our most important questions.
Here is everything we learned from Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock:
one]
First, "Break Up Song,quot; was not written about anyone in particular. Jade explained that "they ended up writing a lot of break-y songs,quot; at the time.
2]
Their next sixth album has already been written and was being recorded until the blockade and quarantine began.
3]
And the album already has a title and the track Leigh-Anne gave was "it's a party,quot;.
4]
There will be some features on their next album, however they are not "set in stone,quot;.
5]
Although they now love the Little Mix name, they didn't like it too much after they had to switch from Rhythmix during Factor X – Everyone was "so in love,quot; with the original name of their group.
6]
And if they had to change the group's name, Leigh-Anne likes the idea of shortening it to "LMX,quot;.
7]
While they were never about to part, they reached a point where they weren't sure there would be another album.
8]
Also, none of them has had an offer to leave the group and go solo, and none of them have expressed interest in releasing solo music.
9]
Although none of them specified which one, there are one or two collaborations they have made in the past that today would not say "yes,quot;.
10]
Little Mix said they never felt a "rivalry,quot; with Fifth Harmony because they were "so different,quot;, however Jade said it was "a little awkward,quot; that they were on the same label.
eleven]
Jesy is super tired of playing "Black Magic,quot; and actually "never liked,quot; the song.
12]
Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne tires of constantly performing "Salute,quot; on tour.
13]
Perrie said "Secret Love Song,quot; is one of her favorite songs to play, but when she doesn't feel better, vocally, it is very difficult to play.
14]
Leigh-Anne's Favorite X Factor the performance was "Super Bass,quot;, while Perrie loved "E.T."
fifteen.
Perrie revealed that one of her favorite parts about looking back at her X Factor Days he remembers that he was extremely happy and did not care what anyone thought.
sixteen.
Jesy and Perrie's favorite song from their full catalog is "Shout Out To My Ex,quot;.
17]
Leigh-Anne's favorite song is "Touch,quot;. She said, "I was listening to it the other day and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is a tune.' It's so good."
18]
And their least favorite song of them is "We Are Who We Are,quot; from their first album, DNA.
19]
Perrie hated dancing when they started and during the first years she cried every time they had to learn a new choreography, now she has much more confidence.
twenty]
And finally, they unanimously agree that they think they are underrated in the United States.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!