Lions security Tracy Walker watched the video of cousin Ahmaud Arbery's shooting death "more than 100 times,quot;

Tracy Walker became increasingly angry every time she watched the video that appeared months after her cousin Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead.

Walker, a 25-year-old Lions security player, told ESPN that he viewed the video of the murder "without exaggeration, more than 100 times."

"Man, he didn't deserve it," Walker said. "He didn't deserve it. And, you know, God has a plan for everyone, man, but, you know, it's difficult. It is. That's why I saw it so many times. I couldn't understand it. It's such a horrible video, you want know why ".

Walker told ESPN that he was close to Arbery, that he was a year older and that he played soccer with him at Brunswick High School before Walker played in Louisiana-Lafayette and finally in the NFL.

Arbery was killed on February 23 in Brunswick, Georgia, while running. The appearance of the video led to the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael. Both were charged with aggravated murder and assault, and federal officials are reportedly weighing the possibility of hate crime charges against them.

"We want justice for Ahmaud," said Walker. "We want adequate justice."

The Players' Coalition sent a letter Friday to United States Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting an investigation into Arbery's death.

Today should have been Ahmaud Arbery's 26th birthday. Instead, our nation is in mourning. Due to the local conflict of interest, @playercoalitionOther athletes and I are urging Attorney General Barr to have the FBI and DOJ investigate this tragic death. We need action pic.twitter.com/2qG8lih6A4 – Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) May 8, 2020

"He was a beautiful soul," said Walker. "He was not a hateful person. He was not. I cannot name a person that I had trouble with when I grew up. Everyone loved Ahmaud because he was just a clown, a funny guy."

Walker said he will wear his cousin's old shirts under his shirt this season and that he will write Arbery's initials on his shoes.

The NFL hopes to start the season on time in September despite coronavirus-related challenges that could alter the schedule.