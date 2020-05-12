Lil Scrappy makes people cry after posting this emotional video about wife Bambi Benson

MC Lil Scrappy made fans cry with the very special video he posted online to pay tribute to his pregnant wife, Bambi Benson.

On Sunday, which was Mother's Day, the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star went to Instagram where she decided to honor Bambi in a different way: she chose to share a video.

In the clip, Bambi can be seen caring for her baby, Breland, while Scrappy was behind her and poured out her heart and thanked her for being a great mother to her daughter, Emani Richardson, whom she shares with former Erica Dixon.

He praised her for being so loving to Breland and her unborn daughter. The famous rapper who bit his lip said in the caption: "Happy Mother's Day Mama Bam

To my wife, you are an amazing mother, and I am grateful that my children have you in life, and that relieves my thoughts and my heart when I see Bre smile at you or the way you address him. An incredible feeling as a father to see, keep up the great hard work that God gave us, and for all of the other mother's Happy Mother's Day, we need you. "

The fans were moved to tears. One person said, "I love … some of you even messed up on Mother's Day with these stupid comments that show what kind of mom you are."

This follower revealed: “That was beautiful. ❤️❤️ Actually, every day is Mother's Day and Father's Day, in my world, at least. "

Another commenter stated, “Scrap metal, thank you for fighting for us. You are one of the only men I follow from Love and Hip Hop, and now I know why. You are real. I wanted to tell you when you alerted me to the bus driver hitting the little black girl. I appreciate your activism. It means something Believe me. "

This mom wrote: “The best mom of all @ ️ @agirllikeke besides me, I always brag about Bams when I talk to you with teary eyes … let this Mother be your inspiration too. Black Queens Rock mi 💘 💋 shot you, Bam also for being a great mom and inspiring other moms too. I love you girl.❤️ I loved this🌱💛 @adizthebam. You are so pretty, and he means it.

Lil Scrappy did it great here.



