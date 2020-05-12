Lil Nas X has returned to her online trolling forms with a recent tweet: she says she wants to "try the vagina,quot;

Roommates, Lil Nas X is known for her music, but is also known for her expert level of online trolling and does it again. In a recent post on her Twitter account, Lil Nas X had a question for fans who could make them scratch their heads regarding their sexuality.

Lil Nas X fans love him for his music topping the charts … and also for his very funny online personality, especially his tweets. Giving them what they want, Lil Nas X (who is openly gay) decided to go to his Twitter account with some very interesting questions about a woman's genitals.

He wrote the following message on Twitter:

"Hi guys, I've decided to give the vagina a try. Does anyone know where I can find a good c ** chie?

This comment comes just a few days after he nearly stole the show from Tekashi 6ix9ine during his record return to Instagram with his comments. Describing 6ix9ine's appearance on the live video seen by more than 2 million people, Lil Nas X commented that he was "a little cute,quot;.

Of course, most of the things he posts online are just top-notch trolling and are meant to have fun, and we're sure his latest questions about wanting to try to be with a woman are the same. We're pretty sure it's only a matter of time before your next post gets everyone talking.

