Life expectancy on Mars took a big hit with new study – BGR

Scientists built a climate model to simulate pools of salt water on Mars that could sustain life.

The data does not support the existence of life as we know it, and puddles are believed to only exist during certain times of the year.

Of all the planets in our solar system, Mars is believed to be our best chance at finding life outside of Earth. Obviously, not much is happening on the surface, but there are ice packs and even water in some areas of the planet, and there is a small, almost impossible possibility that something very small may be living there.

Or, at least, that's what some scientists expected, but a new study published by researchers at various institutions suggests that even that limited possibility probably doesn't exist either.

We think we have a pretty good idea of ​​what ingredients are required for life to exist. One of the greats is water, and Mars has it. Much of it is encased in ice, but Mars has salt, too, and the combination of water and salt dramatically lowers its freezing point, meaning that there might still be pools of ultra-salty brine on the surface.

To determine the probability that such puddles can support life, the researchers built an atmospheric model based on what we already know about the planet. Then, using the simulated weather, they tested whether the brine puddles could persist for long periods of time. Unfortunately, the data points in the opposite direction of life.

"Our team examined specific regions of Mars, areas where liquid water temperatures and accessibility limits could allow known terrestrial organisms to replicate, to understand if they might be habitable," said Dr. Alejandro Soto, co-author of the study. a declaration. "We use Martian weather information from atmospheric models and spacecraft measurements. We developed a model to predict where, when and for how long the brines are stable on the surface and shallow subsoil of Mars. "

The results showed that even under the most favorable conditions, super salty pools of water would only be stable on the planet's surface during certain times of the year.

"Even extreme life on Earth has its limits, and we discovered that brine formation from some salts can lead to liquid water over 40% of the Martian surface, but only seasonally, during 2% of the Martian year,quot; says Soto. "This would impede life as we know it."

So yeah, that's a bit of a pain. The good news is that NASA's Perseverance rover will soon be heading to Mars, collecting samples from the surface and conducting experiments that could reveal whether life has ever existed on the planet.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech