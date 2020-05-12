Liam Payne revisits her X Factor audition with former Cheryl Cole

This just played an awkward note for Liam Payne.

In a segment of "I hate looking at myself,quot; Don, the Only one direction Alum did exactly what the title suggests by revisiting videos of himself over the years, an activity he really hates doing. While he wasn't expecting it, we ventured to guess that things got a little more awkward when he came across a clip of him in a X Factor audition, which featured none other than the former judge and his future ex, Cheryl Cole.

As she watched her younger, more serious self perform "Fly Me to the Moon,quot; Frank SinatraHe also couldn't help but comment on the fact that Cole was there.

"Let's head to the elephant in the room," he said. "Obviously … my son's future mother is sitting in that chair."

He joked, "This is now an episode of How i met your motherThat's enough of that, I think. "