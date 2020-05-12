Liam Neeson's dramatic film with son Micheal Richardson to hit Drive-In theaters

WENN

& # 39; Made in Italy & # 39 ;, which marks the directorial debut of James D & # 39; Arcy, will see Liam and Micheal as a separate father and son returning to Tuscany to sell the house he inherited from his late wife .

Up News Info –

Liam Neesonnew family drama with his son Micheal Richardson is slated to become the last to fill theaters across America.

With all theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie fans head to drive-ins to get their movie from the comfort of their cars.

And after experiencing successes with independent releases like "The true story of the Kelly gang","How to build a girl"and" The Wretched ", the IFC bosses have decided to try Neeson's new movie."Made in Italy", outdoor.

%MINIFYHTML885f95cb676621faf1a951d9829c333e14%

The film, which marks the directorial debut of James D & # 39; ArcyIt will hit theaters in early August if it can't make it to theaters.

In it, Neeson portrays a bohemian artist returning to Tuscany, Italy, with his separated son, played by Richardson, to sell the house he inherited from his late wife.

Father and son have a deep connection to the story: Richardson is the actor's son since his marriage to the actress. Natasha Richardson, who died after a ski accident in 2009.