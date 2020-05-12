Let's not use our influence to help the coronavirus spread in Colorado

Scientists and doctors know so little about the new coronavirus that it is sweeping the world that the information we all need to conduct critical risk assessments is not available. We still don't know what the death rate from the virus is, or why some have no symptoms while others die, or what the long-term implications are for health, or how long to catch the disease, or how long immunity will last. . latest.

Given the uncertainty, I am tolerant of a wide variety of behaviors. Don't get me wrong, I advocate extreme caution, but I also try not to judge those who are doing very different calculations.

But there is one thing we know with almost absolute certainty: the virus is being transmitted from human to human. The coronavirus is most likely transmitted through airborne particles.

Therefore, it is inexcusable to tacitly or expressly advocate for others to engage in close personal contact with strangers. To do so is essentially to attract the COVID team.

Some, like April Arellano, who opened her Castle Rock restaurant on Mother's Day to a crowd of visitors, have a better reason than others to incite the invisible enemy. Arellano says he was about to lose his business. I can't understand facing the financial ruin or loss of sleep of a small business or having to worry about where my next meal or mortgage payment would come from. Under similar circumstances, I might also be eager to host a coronavirus exchange party.

Others have much less justification for their reckless behavior during this unprecedented time.

Representative Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, posted a photo on Facebook of himself in the crowded restaurant and tagged Arellano. Neville later posted that "the left mob is coming after me for this hardcore,quot;. This is her photo.

I don't consider myself a mafia or a left-hander, but I would like the minority leader of the Colorado House to use his influence as a public figure to encourage people to do everything possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Colorado. Neville clearly disagrees with how Governor Jared Polis is using his executive powers, but it is pure hypocrisy for a conservative of law and order to suddenly support civil disobedience. Just as it would be folly for lawmakers who for years have adhered to the rule that they wear a coat in the House and the Colorado Senate refuse to wear a mask.

Neville was not elected governor just before a pandemic, so he must comply with Polis' emergency rules until he and his fellow lawmakers can pass their own laws.

Neville's photo is a sign to others that they should also behave as they like during this time. Do you want to meet strangers? "Go ahead. It's safe. Trust me," screams the smiling photo of Neville. There are other ways to support local businesses than to advocate that they violate Polis' orders.

We have to start reopening the economy. People have to work and earn money and provide services. But we must be careful not to overwhelm the healthcare system, a scenario that would likely increase the death rate from the virus. Polis is trying to balance public health and economic health. I am sure others would balance the scales differently, but the latest model from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that even if the people of Colorado maintained a social distancing of 55% (we were at about 85% during the home stay -order) hospitals would be overwhelmed in September with a peak of approximately 25,000 hospitalizations. Everyone should help preach the importance of limiting social interactions to delay the spread of the virus. We don't want to throw away all the good that was achieved with the blockade.

It is important during this time that we support each other and avoid being overly critical or overly restrictive. Life is now full of impossible decisions about avoiding risks, which are made more difficult by lack of information.

But I will do my best to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus. And I will be critical of those who foster recklessness at a time when we should all be fighting our common enemy.



Megan Schrader is editor of the editorial pages for Up News Info. Contact her at [email protected]

