Lena Dunham talks about that awkward kissing photo with Brad Pitt

Lena Dunham is setting the record on that infamous Brad Pitt Photo.

the Girls alum made headlines in July 2019 when she was photographed sharing a hug with her co-star Pitt at the Once upon a time in Hollywood premiere in London. When the photo appeared online, it was deemed "awkward," but Dunham tells a different story.

In the meantime Watch what happens live On Monday night, Dunham cleared up speculation about the photo and his friendship with the actor during a "Spit on Pitt,quot; game.

When we talk about working with Pitt on Once Upon a timeDunham said to the host Andy Cohen, "Well, I actually had the pleasure of meeting him a little bit earlier, so I wasn't totally blind. But when I showed up to set up, he didn't have a major megastar share, he was a really big set of girls, so I wasn't expecting .. I was expecting, you know, a friendly greeting from Brad. And I think what happened was the best thing that ever happened to me. "