Lena Dunham talks about that awkward kissing photo with Brad Pitt

Dave J Hogan for Getty Images
Lena Dunham is setting the record on that infamous Brad Pitt Photo.
the Girls alum made headlines in July 2019 when she was photographed sharing a hug with her co-star Pitt at the Once upon a time in Hollywood premiere in London. When the photo appeared online, it was deemed "awkward," but Dunham tells a different story.
In the meantime Watch what happens live On Monday night, Dunham cleared up speculation about the photo and his friendship with the actor during a "Spit on Pitt,quot; game.
When we talk about working with Pitt on Once Upon a timeDunham said to the host Andy Cohen, "Well, I actually had the pleasure of meeting him a little bit earlier, so I wasn't totally blind. But when I showed up to set up, he didn't have a major megastar share, he was a really big set of girls, so I wasn't expecting .. I was expecting, you know, a friendly greeting from Brad. And I think what happened was the best thing that ever happened to me. "
"I was doing a scene where I was parking a car and I was supposed to get out and look around and looked around and saw me at the edge of the frame and came up and lifted me up and spun me around," Dunham recalled. "And it was like … it was like in one of those movies where the nerd appears at the prom and the sexiest boy in school says, 'Would you like to dance?'
"She is a truly kind person who can read the room," Dunham shared. "And I was super nervous because he was around so many idols of mine and he made me feel great."
Dunham went on to tell Cohen that he wanted to clarify something related to Pitt … that red carpet photo.
"I don't know if you remember an awkward photo of the two of us being taken," the actress said. "Well the way the internet read it was that he had somehow physically approached it causing him a lot of stress … I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him too much as an artist and friend. Later that night because he knew I was He was nervous, he took me to a room and we secretly ate pizza and I said I liked his ring and he gave it to me. "
Dunham added: "And I use it and every time I use it, something amazing happens."
During your virtual WWHL appearance, next to the singer Dua LipaDunham also spoke about his recent Cosmopolitan Interview in the UK, in which she revealed that she was briefly engaged. When asked if he kept the engagement ring, Dunham said it was "made of rope," so it "disintegrated."
Look at WWHL Video above for details of the Dunham Dish Engagement Ring!
