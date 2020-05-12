Home Entertainment Lena Dunham spoke about the controversial photo of her attempt to kiss...

Lena Dunham spoke about the controversial photo of her attempt to kiss Brad Pitt

Lena Dunham spoke about the controversial photo of her attempt to kiss Brad Pitt
"I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt."

Last year, Lena Dunham made the headlines after an awkward photo of her attempt to kiss Brad Pitt went viral.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The photo was taken on the red carpet for his movie, Once upon a time in Hollywood. Many people felt that he was displaying inappropriate behavior on Lena's part:

If Brad Pitt did to Margot Robbie what Lena Dunham did to her on the red carpet, Dunham would write a 3,000-word essay on consent

Lena Dunham was trying to kiss Brad Pitt on the mouth here, even though he didn't like it. I wonder how the media would have covered this if the genres had been reversed.

But not everyone was upset about the photo. Some assumed it was just an awkward but harmless moment captured on camera:

Lena Dunham's image is literally an awkward moment where two people miss each other, people who call it sexual assault need to calm down

Lena Dunham's image is literally an awkward moment where two people miss each other, people who call it sexual assault need to calm down

"I don't know if you remember, there was a kind of awkward picture of the two of us," Lena told Andy when asked about working with Brad.

Isabel Infantes – Pa Images / Getty Images

"Well, the way the Internet read it was that it had somehow physically approached it, causing a lot of stress," he continued.

Lena clarified that the two are actually good friends and the awkward photo is just … well, an awkward photo:

I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him too much as an artist and friend.

She also told a sweet story about something Brad did for her later that night.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

"Later that night, because she knew I was nervous, she took me to a room and secretly ate pizza and I said I liked her ring and she gave it to me," Dunham said. "And every time I use it, something amazing happens."

So there you have it. Lena and Brad are all good, and that photo is just awkward AF.

