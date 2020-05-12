Lena Dunham denies forcing a kiss on Brad Pitt in awkward image

Instagram

The creator of & # 39; Girls & # 39; He insists that he never physically approached the star of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; after she was apparently caught kissing him in a viral photo.

Lena Dunham has explained the uncomfortable photos of her and Brad Pitt that went viral online after "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Premiere in London last year 2019.

In the photos, the "Girls"The creator appears to be planting a kiss on Brad, who did not reciprocate, but the star said Andy Cohen about his "Watch what happens live"talk show on Monday May 11, 2020 the incident went the wrong way.

"I don't know if you remember there was some kind of awkward photo taken of the two of us," he started. "Well the way the internet read it was that it had somehow physically approached him causing him a lot of stress … he would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt!"

"I respect him too much as an artist and as a friend. Later that night, because he knew I was nervous, he took me to a room and secretly ate pizza and told him I liked his ring and gave it to me. And I wear it and every Once I use it, something amazing happens. "

Lena added: "She is a truly kind person who can read the room … And she was super nervous because she was around so many idols of mine and made me feel great."