Lawmakers campaign to add provisions for freelancers as Congress discusses second CARES Act – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Congress discusses the CARES 2 Act to provide more relief to struggling businesses and workers, two local lawmakers are campaigning to add a provision for mixed-income freelancers, many of whom work in the entertainment industry.

Like many actors, Ben Hermes complements his acting performances with his daily job as a freelance creative director for a digital marketing company.

"But about three years have passed, July 2017 was the last day I actually physically worked a W-2 day on a soap opera," said Hermes.

According to Hermes, he still receives small residual checks from time to time, which means that for the state, he is considered a W-2 employee and a 1099 employee.

When he applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program or PUA for concert workers, the EDD told him that he did not qualify.

"That I was awarded W2 unemployment, regular unemployment with my W2 earnings, which were 1/7 of the amount I earn for a 1099."

The situation of mixed-income workers prompted Representative Adam Schiff and Representative Judy Chu to write a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

"Include a solution for this so that people who have non-traditional employment combinations can make sure they can get a full benefit," said Schiff.

In the letter, the duo urges Congress to add a provision in the CARES 2 Act for these workers.

"Those in this mixed state get less than they deserve," Chu said.

Schiff said workers should get credit for all earnings, regardless of classification.

"A solution would say that both systems should consider the accumulated income for people, as well as the loss of income, for example, if a program were presented that did not materialize because the program left or the commercial one left due to the pandemic,quot;, Schiff said.

Actress Hope Shapiro makes most of her income as a catering company, but her weekly unemployment benefit is only $ 83 because the system based her profit on her sporadic acting jobs.

On top of that, the occasional residual check you get keeps you from getting an extra $ 600 a week from the federal government.

"One week I got a residue for $ 111, which nobody can live on, but it knocked out all my benefit because they don't consider their income of 1099 and I didn't get the $ 600 either."

Schiff said Congress could vote on a CARES 2 Act before the weekend, but said he doesn't expect the second round to pass as quickly as the first.