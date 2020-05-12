Lava tubes on Mars could act as pre-built houses for astronauts – BGR

Manned missions to Mars may rely on extinct lava tubes to provide radiation shelter.

The researchers tested how well lava caves on Earth block radiation and suggest that the same structures on Mars would be suitable homes.

Humans are headed for Mars, and we may go sooner than you think. Assuming NASA's manned Artemis missions to the moon are going well, we could see a boost to explore the Red Planet in person within the decade, with missions taking off as early as the 2030s.

Many problems will have to be solved from time to time, of course. No less important is the question of where astronauts would live after arriving. Now, a new study suggests that manufactured homes may already be waiting for astronauts when they get there, as long as they know where to look.

Today, Mars is cold, dry, and relatively calm, but it was much more geologically active in its past. Scientists have already seen evidence of huge lava tubes hidden just below the planet's surface, and the areas where the ground has collapsed show just how large and expansive they are.

When astronauts travel to the Moon, they will spend a lot of time inside the spaceship that took them there. Eventually, shelters could be built on the lunar surface, but for now, NASA only wants humans to explore and then retreat to the relative safety of their spacecraft.

Astronauts traveling to Mars will likely stay much longer than those traveling to the Moon. The journey to Mars is long and it makes sense to make the most of a mission that will be unfathomably expensive and difficult. Living inside a landed spaceship for so long may not be feasible. Bringing construction supplies to the Red Planet and doing some construction isn't on the cards yet, either. That leaves the natural characteristics of Mars as perhaps the only long-term refuge option.

In a new article aimed at publication in The Journal of the Washington Academy of Sciences (PDF), the researchers explore the possibilities of using hollow lava tubes on Mars as a refuge from the elements. How LiveScience reports make a pretty compelling case.

One of the biggest dangers for space travelers heading to another world is radiation. We are mainly protected here on Earth's surface, but Mars will not offer the same benefit, which means finding a place to hide from it. Rocks tend to be good enough at absorbing radiation, and the research team tested lava caves on Earth to see how much radiation they can block.

Not a perfect comparison since we don't know the exact properties of lava tubes on Mars, but researchers suggest that Martian caves could block more than 80% of radiation coming down from space. Astronauts would still receive significantly more radiation than they would here on Earth, especially when they leave their "home,quot; to explore the surface, but it would make a long-term mission much more realistic.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS