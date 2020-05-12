Laurel visits her father in deleted HTGAWM Finale scene

the How to escape murder The series finale has yet to be aired and the deleted scenes are here!

Creator Pete nowalk shared yesterday's first, which served as the final scene for Matt McGorry in the series (via Dream Sequence), and today we have the second! At the scene, Laurel visits her father and asks him to testify against the governor at the Annalize trial, and he doesn't seem that interested.

"Why would Laurel do something for you?"

I don't know, maybe to offset the order to kill Wes and try to steal custody of his baby and a million other things this man has done? But Laurel uses a different tactic.

"Because Xavier is dead," she says, telling him that the governor did it and that he has a chance to make her pay for it. Also, she really would not like to go to jail and leave her son without a father.