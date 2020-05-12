Launch of iPhone 12 will help Apple resist coronavirus storm – BGR

The launch of the iPhone 12 should help Apple resist the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, according to an analyst.

Although Tim Cook recently said that Apple's supply chain in Asia is working again, the coronavirus could cause Apple to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 until October.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple a few weeks ago posted surprisingly strong gains for the March quarter. When the dust died down, Apple posted $ 58.3 billion in revenue and earnings of $ 2.55 per share. The results encouraged investors, and Apple's shares have steadily increased since then.

Looking ahead, Apple's short-term financial future remains somewhat uncertain. This was underscored by Apple's reluctance to provide investors with guidance for the current June quarter. To be fair, Apple's decision makes sense since there are simply too many unknown variables for the company to account for. For example, it is not known whether a new wave of coronavirus cases will sweep the country, prompting Apple to keep its stores closed longer. And even if all Apple retail stores open sooner rather than later, the economic impact of the coronavirus may see a huge drop in demand for Apple products.

However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes that the upcoming launch of the iPhone 12 will provide Apple with a much-needed boost and that "the eye of the storm is in the rearview mirror for Apple, both from the perspective of demand and of the supply chain. "

On this last point, Apple during its recent earnings conference call said its supply chain is operating at essentially full capacity.

"On the supply side," explained Apple CEO Tim Cook, "we experienced a temporary supply shortage during February, but we are very pleased with the resilience and adaptability of our global supply chain, as well as its Ability to attract people back to work safely when circumstances allow.

"Our operations team and manufacturing partners made an extraordinary effort to restore production quickly," added Cook, "and we left the quarter in a good supply position for most of our product lines."

That said, the demand side of the equation remains in the air. Apple's iPhone 12 lineup looks compelling, and the inclusion of 5G support will undoubtedly appeal to buyers. Still, it remains to be seen to what extent the depressed economy affects iPhone sales in October and November.

However, Ives is optimistic that Apple is already on the path to a strong recovery:

The iPhone 12 should begin the road to Cupertino's recovery. We conservatively assume that only currently installed base consumers in the window of an upgrade opportunity who have not updated their iPhones in over 42 months purchase a new phone in the next 18 to 24 months. We currently estimate that ~ 350 million of Apple's 925 million iPhones worldwide are in this update window, as we move forward in a more draconian scenario that minimal activity for new smartphones will take place in the coming quarters. .

Incidentally, Ives anticipates that Apple shares, which are currently trading in the $ 318 range, may reach as high as $ 350 in the coming months.

As for the iPhone 12 itself, the device appears to be the hottest new iPhone we've seen in a long time. In addition to better camera performance and a 120Hz ProMotion display, Apple's iPhone 12 lineup will include a smaller notch, better Face ID performance, faster internal components, and finally 5G support. There are also rumors that the price for the iPhone 12 will be slightly cheaper than for the iPhone 11. If this is the case, the iPhone 12 will offer users more money than any other iPhone we have ever had. seen since operators began to eliminate subsidies.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro / YouTube