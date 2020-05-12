Large chunks of a Chinese rocket lost New York City for about 15 minutes

A week ago, China launched the newest version of its largest rocket, the Long March 5B, from its southernmost spaceport. The launch went smoothly and was another success for China as it seeks to build a robust human space flight program. In the coming years, this rocket will launch components of a modular space station.

Remarkably, due to the design of this rocket, its large central core reached orbit after launch. Typically, during a launch, the first large stage of a rocket will provide most of the thrust during the first few minutes of launch, and will then fall before reaching orbital speed, falling back into the ocean. Then a smaller second stage takes over and pushes the payload of the rocket into orbit.

However, the Long March 5B rocket does not have a second stage. For last week's launch, then, four liquid-fueled belt drives powered most of the launch pad thrust. Following this, the central stage with two YF-77 main engines pushed an experimental spacecraft into orbit before the payload separated.

This left the great central stage, with a mass slightly above 20 tons, in an orbit with an average altitude of about 260 km above Earth. Because the perigee in this orbit was only 160 km above the planet, the central stage was slowly dragged toward the planet while interacting with the planet's upper atmosphere.

This is an object large enough to make an uncontrolled return to Earth. According to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and an enthusiastic observer of satellites, this is the largest vehicle to conduct an uncontrolled reentry into Earth's atmosphere since 1991, when the Soviet space station Salyut 7 was dissolved in Argentina.

Engines probably survived

The central stage is estimated to have a mass of about 21 tons, including the extra fuel on board, but it is unclear how long the rocket survived from its interaction with the atmosphere. Although he did not have access to a detailed model of debris, McDowell estimated that at least the dense components of the rocket engines would have survived.

"I wouldn't be surprised if several parts with masses on the order of 100 to 300 kg hit the surface," he told Up News Info. "I would be a little surprised if something as big as 1 metric ton did it."

The 18th Space Control Squadron of the US Space Force. USA confirmed that the central stage re-entered Earth's atmosphere at 11:33 am ET (15:33 UTC) on Monday at a location above the Atlantic Ocean. At this point, the central stage would have been at an altitude of 80 km and rapidly descending towards Earth. McDowell said some reports emerged about possible debris found in Cote d & # 39; Ivoire.

It may be worth noting that before entering Earth's atmosphere, the center stage track passed directly over New York City. If it had returned to the atmosphere just a little earlier, perhaps 15 to 20 minutes, the debris from the rocket could have rained down in the largest metropolitan area in the United States.

However, China has previously shown contempt for the debris from its rocket launches. Frequently launches rockets from platforms surrounded by land. This has caused the rubble of the first and second stages to fall on the country's villages.

It is unclear whether future launches of the Long March 5B rocket will continue to send its center stage into an unstable orbit or if this was a single instance during the rocket test flight. This will certainly be discouraged, at least, by other nations.