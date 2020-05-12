Lady GaGa, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Mariah Carey face data breach while her law firm is hacked

Instagram

The personal information of big stars like the Monster Mother, the woman & # 39; Anaconda & # 39 ;, the Material Girl and the star & # 39; E = MC2 & # 39; they are compromised after their law firm was attacked by hackers.

Lady Gaga, Virginand Nicki Minaj They are among the stars who potentially face a major security breach after their law firm was hacked on Monday, May 11, 2020.

New York-based company Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks confirmed to Variety that its internal data security had been compromised by a ransomware attack, in which 756 gigabytes of confidential information was stolen.

"We can confirm that we have been the victims of a cyber attack," a representative of the firm said in a statement. "We have notified our clients and our staff. We have recruited the world's experts who specialize in this area, and we are working 24 hours to address these issues."

According to the outlet, the REvil hacker group was able to steal information, including contracts, confidentiality agreements, phone numbers and private correspondence in the cyber attack.

It is not clear at this stage what REvil, which is also known by the name of Sodinokibi, is demanding in exchange for the return of the information. To test the hack last week, they shared an excerpt from a contract for Madonna's Madame X 2019-2020 tour with Live Nation.

Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Facebook and HBO show "Last week tonight with John Oliver"It was also reported that they were on the list of those affected by the hack.