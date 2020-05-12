Kylie Jenner teaches Stormi Webster about patience in an epic video for parents: Homeschooling is working for her

Kylie Jenner is going viral for her parenting skills, as reported by Dylan Fisher. In the video you can watch below, Kylie Jenner taught her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, a lesson in patience. Also called Candy Challenge, it is used to see how well children listen to their parents and how much self-control a child has. Stormi Webster has surprised everyone by showing that she is an extremely well-mannered and verbal girl. Kylie continues to receive high praise for her upbringing and the way Stormi is growing. Kylie and Stormi also went viral recently after Kylie revealed that she had taught Stormi to swim and now the two-year-old girl can swim without the use of swimmers or floats.

In the challenge, Kylie prepared a large bowl filled to the top with candy. He put the bowl right in front of his two-year-old daughter and you could see Stormi's eyes widen with joy. Kylie then told Stormi that she could have three candies, but that she would have to wait until Kylie returned.

Stormi looked adorable as she looked at the bowl of candy, but she knew she had to obey her mother.

At one point, it was clear that the temptation was reaching the baby.

Stormi spread her hands as if to grab handfuls of candy. She said the word "sweet,quot; but then stopped herself. He sat down and began to repeat the word "patience, patience, patience,quot; in a song voice.

Kylie taught her daughter the meaning of the word and Stormi learned her lesson extremely well.

You can watch the video and Stormi's reaction to the candy challenge in the next player.

What do you think about the candy challenge and Stormi Webster's response? Were you surprised to see that at the age of two, Stormi learned a lesson as important as practicing patience and self-control?

%MINIFYHTML447e06da55ba86993762cbcce786311215%

Ad %MINIFYHTML447e06da55ba86993762cbcce786311229% %MINIFYHTML447e06da55ba86993762cbcce786311229%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0