Kylie Jenner is being applauded for her stellar parenting skills after sharing this video from Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner is being praised for her amazing mothering skills after posting a viral video with her young daughter, Stormi Webster.

In the clip, Kylie decided to take part in the snack challenge where a parent asks a child to stand in front of a large bowl of candy while filming in hopes of catching them with their hands in the cookie jar or discovering they have a child who really listens to them and obeys them.

Travis Scott's daughter showed that she is brilliant singing "Patience,quot; over and over again to resist the temptation to eat the candy.

Many people were impressed. A fan said: "Omg, I love this. She said:" Patience, patience, patience! "💕"

Kim Kardashian made this comment: “OMG, how perfect! This would NOT be the case with Chi! Or especially Saint.

Tamar Braxton and Vanessa Hudgens showed their support. Another sponsor stated: “She knows how to be patient! Thanks to Kylie's parenting skills! 💯💯💯💯🙌🏽 The fact that she was saying "Patience,quot; lets me know that she is thinking at a higher level and that the parenting level is excellent 👌🏾Wow, I am teaching that song to my daughter when she takes one. 😫 "

A third follower replied, "That,quot; oops! "Let me know it was getting real BUT GOD! 🙌🏽😂🤣 'Patience a virtue' is that what I was saying? Wow. Unbelievable, my son would have knocked down the whole bowl and then pretended to pick them up while eating them!" 😂🤣🤦🏾‍♀️ ”

Someone on Instagram said, "Wow. Patience." Patience was the best !! Smart! 🙌🏾🙏🏾 What a sweet girl😩❤️. They definitely taught her that song of 'patience'! A great way to teach kids children ".

A fifth spectator chimed in: "Lmao was saying 'patience, patience.' I am crying, I can only pray that my son behaves well and is smart. She is truly his mother's daughter! But wait! Congratulations on her skills. parenthood "patience,quot; 💞 "

A sixth comment read: “This is so amazing! Look at her, see that you are an incredible mother! Pure love and respect 💗💗🌸🌸 she is more than kind and beautiful. "

This commenter explained, "Travis is still in quarantine with Kylie and, as always, he wanted to make sure to do everything possible to make Kylie feel special on Mother's Day."

A source recently spoke Hollywood life and said that Travis melted Kylie's heart for Mother's Day: "Travis kept it very simple with a beautiful candlelight dinner for him, Kylie and Stormi because he knows that's all she wanted to do. regardless of quarantine at this time. " Travis had many flowers scattered everywhere and lit candles everywhere. He wanted to make sure it was a memorable occasion because he knows that Kylie has sometimes been a challenge to miss his family, so he made sure it was a special night. "

Stormi won the day on social media.


