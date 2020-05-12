KUWK: Travis Scott reportedly 'pulled all the stops' for Kylie Jenner on Mother's Day – he wanted to make her 'Feel Special!'

Apparently, Travis Scott 'went out of his way' for Kylie Jenner on Mother's Day! The rapper really wanted the holidays to be very special for his daughter's mother, Stormi, even though they are still in quarantine!

It can be difficult to celebrate during this pandemic, especially since the stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are so used to huge and luxurious parties.

However, it seems like Kylie's dad managed to put something together and treat the makeup mogul like a queen anyway!

As fans know, there are rumors that the two have reunited after a previous break, but nothing has been confirmed.

Either way, they have spent a lot of time together while isolated, so that they are both there for their child.

A source said the rapper cooked a wonderful dinner in a beautiful setting, much to the enthusiasm of the KUWK celebrity.

The source tells HollywoodLife that Vis Travis is still in quarantine with Kylie and, as always, he wanted to make sure he went out of his way to make Kylie feel special on Mother's Day. He kept it very simple with a beautiful candlelight dinner for him, Kylie and Stormi because he knows that's all she would have wanted to do regardless of quarantine right now. "

Vis Travis had lots of flowers scattered everywhere and lit candles everywhere. He wanted to make sure it was a memorable occasion because he knows that Kylie has sometimes been a challenge to miss his family, so he made sure it was a special night. "

This comes after reports that Kylie and Scott are still quarantined together, even after Kylie moved into her new mansion!

According to another source, parents get along better than ever.



