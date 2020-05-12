KUWK: Kylie Jenner fools her fans again after receiving criticism for the unusual way she cut a cake!

Kylie Jenner turned to social media to show off her Mother's Day cake with a cut slice and her followers weren't big fans of her unusual cutting skills! In response, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to cut another piece of cake from the center of the circular cake!

It was also carved in a strange and irregular shape! Obviously, the makeup mogul was trying to trick and provoke his fans even more, and it's safe to say the result was epic!

Kylie is having the best time of her life in quarantine and is full of ideas on how to applaud her enemies, this post is the perfect test!

It all started in their IG stories, but one fan in particular was quick to share two photos of the cake in a tweet, epically captioning: & # 39; Fans were pissed that Kylie Jenner cut her personal cake like that, in the first photo, so she cut it this way in the second image. Which is better? What is someone's business? Good question!

While it is true that it is no one's business how someone cuts their own cake, there is no secret that many people get turned on when commonly known methods of doing things are ignored, especially when the result is visually asymmetrical!

But at the end of the day, it doesn't seem like Kylie was too bothered by the reviews and she was quite amused, which is why she also decided to applaud in such a fun way.

After all, it was Mother's Day and she was so happy to the point that nothing could have ruined the vacation for her.

The reason she was so happy was spending time with her daughter Stormi, as evidenced by the cute photos she took of the 2-year-old girl.

At the same time, another source previously mentioned via HollywoodLife that "Travis is still in quarantine with Kylie and, as always, he wanted to make sure he did everything possible to make Kylie feel special on Mother's Day," so it could have been part of that too!



