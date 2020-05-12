‘Kung Fu’, ‘The Republic Of Sarah’ Get CW Series Orders Season 2020-21 – Up News Info

The CW has given direct orders to series for dramas Kung Fu, starring Olivia Liang, and the Sarah Republic headed by Stella Baker. They join Superman and Lois and Walker, which already received serial orders in January. Coming out of a pilot season decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, the CW is heading into the 2020-21 broadcast season with the most direct requests to the series from any network so far, four.

The remaining two traditional CW pilots, The missing child and Dissident they're being rolled up. This adds another twist on the long journey to the CW schedule for Rob Thomas. " The missing child restart, which started during the 2016-17 development season and has included multiple incarnations and two pilot orders.

With Kung Fu, the lost children It had already been in production when the pandemic closed filming in mid-March, so the CW chief had seen some footage of both projects before making his collection decisions.

Meanwhile, the decision has yet to be determined at CW's two planted splits, the Arrow branch, which has already been issued, and The 100 prequel, which has been filmed and will air as an episode of the series' upcoming final season.

As usual, CW, a joint venture between CBS and Warner Bros., divided its new series orders in between the television studios of its corporate parents. Kung Fu and Superman come from Warner Bros. TV; The republic of sarah and Walker are from CBS TV Studios.

Assuming that the live-action series will be able to film new seasons for the foreseeable future, the four newly chosen series will join the current 13 CW series, which were renewed for the 2020-21 season in January. The only CW series whose fate has yet to be determined is freshman Katy Keene.

The network has also been loaded with series with acquired scripts that will be available to you in the event that the resumption of Hollywood production takes longer than the networks and studios are currently projecting. The titles acquired include CBS All Access " Tell me a story and DC Universe Swamp Thing.

CW is expected to announce its fall 2020 calendar on Thursday, as it normally would during normal release week.

Here are details on the two newly acquired CW series.

KUNG FU

LOGLINE: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and embark on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when he returns to find his hometown invaded by crime and corruption, he uses his martial arts skills and Shaolin values ​​to protect his community and bring criminals to justice … all while searching for the murderer he killed. his mentor Shaolin and now he's attacking her.

Cast: Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo, and Tzi Ma

Executive Producer / Writer: Christina M. Kim

Executive producers: Martin Gero (Quinn House); Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter (Berlanti Productions)

Executive Director / Co-Producer: Hanelle Culpepper

Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman

Sponsorships: Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH

LOGLINE: Faced with the destruction of your city by a greedy mining company, the rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper uses a dark mapping vacuum to declare her independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they try to start their own country from scratch.

Starring: Stella Baker, Nia Holloway, Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Hope Lauren, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, and Megan Follows

Executive Producer / Writer: Jeffrey Paul King

Executive producers: Marc Webb, Mark Martin; Fulwell 73 (Jeff Grosvenor, Leo Pearlman)

Director / Executive Producer: Kat Candler

Studio: CBS Television Studios