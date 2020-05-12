Kroger grocery stores end with $ 2 per hour "Hero Pay,quot; bonus for workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1,000 Texans and some 81,000 Americans continues, but Kroger is already completing a modest "hero bonus,quot; for supermarket chain workers, according to the International Union of Commercial and Commercial Workers of the United States.

Since April, the nation's largest supermarket chain has been offering an additional $ 2 an hour to tens of thousands of workers, who consider themselves essential workers.

%MINIFYHTML977db911eac7e4a5746b81dfcfe02d7e16%

Kroger did not return a request for comment from Up News Info MoneyWatch, but defended its decision in a statement.

The grocer ran a national television ad Sunday on Fox News, in which Kroger offered additional thanks to his workers, and the company allegedly spent $ 340,000 to air its televised expression of gratitude.

◊◊◊ Click here to read the full story at cbsnews.com ◊◊◊