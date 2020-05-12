Kristen Bell scolded Dax Shepard for hiding injuries after an off-road trip

The actress from & # 39; Frozen & # 39; She recalls her reaction when she learned that her husband concealed a serious hand injury from her off-road adventure just before closing.
Up News Info –
Dax Shepard he was so concerned that a serious hand injury would lead to problems with his wife Kristen bell decided not to call and let him know.
The actor crushed the bones in his hand during a recent off-road adventure and, instead of calling Bell to let him know he was in pain, he drove home.
"He made an" essential "trip off the road just as the quarantine began," Bell told the friend of the talk show. Ellen Degeneres. "He was off-road in the mountains and he had a friend with him, but they were in separate vehicles."
"He didn't call me (because of the injury). He drove home … and the first thing he said when he walked in the door is: 'I don't want to be in trouble', which is crazy because he's never in trouble with me. I mean, I'll let you know if I'm disappointed in your actions but I'm an adult and he's an adult. I said, 'You're not in trouble, but it's not the smartest move you could have made & # 39 ;. "