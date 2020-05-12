Kristen Bell proves Dax Shepard's injury is wilder than we thought

You're in trouble now Dax Shepard!

If you keep Kristen bell On Instagram, you likely noticed your husband's cast on his arm during quarantine. While appearing in The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday Frozen Star was able to answer some burning questions fans have about the injury.

Along the way, they realized that Dax may hesitate a little to tell his wife everything immediately.

"He made an essential off-road trip just when the quarantine started and he went alone, but he was off-road in the mountains and he had a friend with him, but they were in separate ATVs and he reached a cliff edge," he began. Kristen. "He is very embarrassed by this injury because the fundamental rule is that you do not put your hands out of the car at any time, that is the only possibility of injury."

The actress continued: "He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and raised his hand just to look out and the weight of his arm overturned the (vehicle). He crushed all the bones in his hands. It shattered."