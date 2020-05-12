Kristen Bell proves Dax Shepard's injury is wilder than we thought

You're in trouble now Dax Shepard!
If you keep Kristen bell On Instagram, you likely noticed your husband's cast on his arm during quarantine. While appearing in The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday Frozen Star was able to answer some burning questions fans have about the injury.
Along the way, they realized that Dax may hesitate a little to tell his wife everything immediately.
"He made an essential off-road trip just when the quarantine started and he went alone, but he was off-road in the mountains and he had a friend with him, but they were in separate ATVs and he reached a cliff edge," he began. Kristen. "He is very embarrassed by this injury because the fundamental rule is that you do not put your hands out of the car at any time, that is the only possibility of injury."
The actress continued: "He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and raised his hand just to look out and the weight of his arm overturned the (vehicle). He crushed all the bones in his hands. It shattered."
So how did Kristen find out about the injury? How funny you should ask!
"He didn't call me. He drove home and the first thing he said when he walked in the door was, 'I don't want to be in trouble.' He's never in trouble with me," Kristen said. Ellen Degeneres. "I can't get him into trouble. You're not in trouble, but it's not the smartest move you can make."
True!
Ultimately, things are relatively normal in this famous home. Kristen admitted to rearranging all the drawers in her house. As for Dax, it is a bit more limited since it only has one workforce.
"Dax is struggling to do things but he cleaned the drain in our shower the other day," he shared.
As for that wild video of Dax pulling a pin out of his hand? Well, as Kristen said, "He's a doctor now." Watch the full interview when The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs today. Check your local listings online.
