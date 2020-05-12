Kodak Black Attorney files a motion to transfer him to a more & # 39; appropriate & # 39; prison

Home Entertainment Kodak Black Attorney files a motion to transfer him to a more...

Kodak Black's lawyer has revealed that he has filed a motion for the rapper to move to a more suitable facility, amid concerns that the rapper is being mistreated in jail.

"We have filed a motion on the Federal Bills case to correct an error that should reduce your ranking in the federal system. In the federal system you are rated at one level of crime and one category of criminal history," Bradford Cohen wrote via from Instagram.

