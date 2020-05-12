Kodak Black Attorney files a motion to transfer him to a more & # 39; appropriate & # 39; prison

Kodak Black's lawyer has revealed that he has filed a motion for the rapper to move to a more suitable facility, amid concerns that the rapper is being mistreated in jail.

"We have filed a motion on the Federal Bills case to correct an error that should reduce your ranking in the federal system. In the federal system you are rated at one level of crime and one category of criminal history," Bradford Cohen wrote via from Instagram.

"Bills' criminal history category was 3, I argued in the judgment that this category was exaggerated since one of his backgrounds was a misdemeanor marijuana case, which added significant points. The judge accepted that argument and sentenced him as if it were a 2. BOP however still qualifies you for placement as a 3. With this correction, it should lower your placement score and allow you to be placed in a more appropriate facility, rather than maximum custody for a paperwork case. #kodak #justiceforall #justiceforkodak "

Since his imprisonment, Kodak has claimed that he has been beaten by guards, drugged, and prevented visits or phone calls to his loved ones.