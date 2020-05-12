Kobe Bryant rider representative blames himself in response to wrongful death lawsuit

WENN

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Ara George Zobayan and her helicopter company, insisting that they were responsible for the death of her husband and daughter, Gianna.

A representative of pilot Ara George Zobayan filed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kobe BryantThe widow in her head in insisting on the plaintiff's negligence is to blame for the accident that cost the basketball superstar's life.

Zobayan, who also died in the crash, was flying the plane through the fog when it fell in Calabasas, California, in January, killing everyone on board.

Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against the pilot and his helicopter company, Island Express, insisting that they were responsible for the death of her husband and daughter, Gianna.

But now a representative from Zobayan is responding, telling TMZ: "Any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their decedent was caused directly in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their decedent, including his knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing his alleged damages, for which this defendant has no responsibility. "

Vanessa Bryant previously claimed that pilots and police had been punished on the day of the accident due to weather conditions, but the pilot requested, and received, permission to fly.

According to documents submitted by Vanessa last week (ends May 8), the Island Express Federal Aviation Administration operating certificate did not allow pilots to fly during conditions such as the day of the accident. The pilot had allegedly already been cited by the FAA for violating this rule in the past.