Khloe Kardashian's former Tristan Thompson accused of fathering a child with another woman

Instagram

The alleged mom of the Cleveland Cavaliers star baby claims she has a sex video with the Canadian athlete and that her ex-Khloe helps hide some "dirt on him."

Up News Info –

Tristan Thompson It could be the next to join the list of male celebrities who are having a secret son. Basketball is alleged to be the father of a child with a woman, who is also not his ex Khloe Kardashian nor his other baby mom, Jordan Craig.

It is the alleged baby mom of Tristan who spills the tea. In an extensive message obtained by Gossip of the City, the unidentified woman claims that they had quietly undergone a DNA test in January of this year, but suspected that she was in danger because she chose her own DNA specialist, who may be linked to the Kardashians. .

The woman says that Tristan agreed to have a second DNA test since she insists that she was "100% alone with him and he knows that is why the test was done." She also claims that she has a sex tape of her oral sex on the NBA star and "also other shit."

%MINIFYHTML43900ce335c6d818d7d5eac6078a874817%

She continues to accuse Tristan's former Khloe of paying "some people because they know I know a lot about him" and of keeping her quiet. "So they basically think I'm going to leave but I won't actually know, he's the father of my son!" She continues.

Affirming that the problem of parenthood has affected her mental health, the woman also reveals her goal by writing: "And in the end I will be more than compensated (sic) because I am now under the care of a doctor for my emotional distress."

The woman was initially represented by famous attorney Lisa Bloom, but Lisa left her as a client after she issued the case. She has now hired a new attorney.

Tristan has not responded to the claims. He is already the father of two children, the son of Prince Tristan Thompson, 3, from his relationship with Jordan, and his daughter True, 2, whom he shares with reality TV star Khloe.