Khloe Kardashian shares beloved photo of sweet daughter True Thompson in the pool with pigtails

Khloe Kardashian has shared a beloved photo of her two-year-old daughter True Thompson on her Instagram account where she has 110.5 million followers. In the photo, little True was wearing a Burberry swimsuit while sitting in a pool. Her hair was tied up in two small pigtails and she smiled so intensely as she cooled off in the water. True celebrated her birthday on April 12, 2020, but was unable to have a big family party due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Although True is the only child of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, she has a half brother through her father, 3-year-old Prince Thompson. Although True has spent time alone, it seems like she is having a lot of fun with her parents. Tristan Thompson has stayed with True and Khloe throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and gifted Khloe with an amazing flower arch for Mother's Day, according to a report by Nick Markus.

Khloe shared the sweet photo of True playing in the water and captioned the photo with the following.

"🤍My happy girl 🤍"

You can see the photo that Khloe Kardashian shared with True Thompson in the pool below.

Kylie Jenner recently taught Stormi Webster how to swim and showed off her swimming skills in a new video. It is unclear if True Thompson knows how to swim or not yet, but she did not use floats or swimmers in her arms. She was sitting at the shallow end of the pool, so she may not know how to swim yet, but is cooling off under the careful supervision of her mother, Khloe.

Although Khloe and Tristan gave True a wonderful birthday party, they still plan to celebrate their second birthday with a big party once the Coronavirus pandemic ends. Psalm West and Kourtney Kardashian also had birthdays, while the Coronavirus pandemic has been underway and failed to celebrate with a party.

%MINIFYHTML495661e171f7d48ad004ca07c63be12215%

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian's latest photo of her sweet princess True Thompson? Have you been able to keep your children busy and happy during the Coronavirus pandemic?

Ad %MINIFYHTML495661e171f7d48ad004ca07c63be12230% %MINIFYHTML495661e171f7d48ad004ca07c63be12230%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0