Khloe Kardashian defended after teasing Kourtney with toilet paper amid crisis COVID-19

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She previously received a backlash after she and Kourtney's 10-year-old son Mason Disick teased Kourtney by covering her home with toilet paper to celebrate Mother's Day.

Khloe Kardashian And her sisters like to make a joke of themselves, covering their sister's house with toilet paper on Mother's Day. While some people questioned his joke and criticized Khloe, as it might seem callous to others, especially during the Coronavirus crisis, others jumped in defense of the founder of Good American Jeans.

Noting that the joke was harmless, a supporter of the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star wrote:" Let's go now. This is not hurting anyone. "Someone else stepped in and said," The place where everyone lives is exclusive, so it is not hurting that area, either. Everyone, take a deep breath. Everything will be fine.

However, another user insisted that Khloe was wrong. "It was plain and simple waste. One might expect this from teens, but adult women should know better," the person said.

To celebrate Mother's Day, Mason Disick, 10-year-old son of Khloe and Kourtney, pranked Kourtney by covering Kourtney's house with toilet paper. "So I haven't had that much excitement in months," Kourtney was heard saying in the Instagram video on May 9. "This is what I got out of. This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover."

While Kris Jenner and Scott Disick Laughed at the joke, some people yelled at Khloe for the bad time joke. "I was hoping everyone would leave. This just shows how disconnected they are with reality. People in the real world have much more important things to do now," said one critic.

A Facebook user also called the action "an unpleasant display of privileges when so many are suffering and have little or nothing at the moment." Another detractor chimed in: "Khloe Kardashian proudly papers the Kourtney Kardashian mansion as a joke, despite there being a global shortage of toilet paper."

"There are people who really need that and are desperately looking for it. Next time, please think before you post something like that Kourtney," reads another comment.

Khloe has yet to comment on the reaction.