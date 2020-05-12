Khia, Safaree and Erica Mena crawl on social media following Khia's comments about their OnlyFans accounts

Roommates Khia, Safaree, and Erica Mena are currently engaged in a fierce online battle of words, all due to a couple of OnlyFans accounts. Earlier this week, Khia decided to take time out during her online show to publicly protect newlyweds Safaree and Erica by creating OnlyFans accounts, well, they both responded and things went quickly.

OnlyFans appears to be one of the biggest winners during quarantine. Not only have subscribers to the adult entertainment platform skyrocketed since the coronavirus outbreak, but the company even received a greeting from Beyoncé during her verse on the Megan Thee Stallion remix "Savage,quot;.

Apparently "Love & Hip Hop,quot; stars Safaree and Erica Mena are also on board because the newly married couple recently created separate accounts on OnlyFans. However, former rapper Khia does not feel his decision and criticized them for being married and sharing possible adult content with the world.

Once they heard about his statements, things got ugly. Safaree wrote the following to Khia:

"Hey, someone, tell that fake ** India Irie that I made six figures in 2 weeks and if she needs help during this quarantine, I'm willing to help her get a better looking camera!" Washed.com "

Meanwhile, Erica responded with this:

“This is only at the beginning of my first WEEK. What I used to post on IG for free. And let's make this very clear. I am doing this just for FUN. I didn't think living my happily married life would cause such a big crack to have such a problem. But since it is a topic of discussion. Thanks to all my OnlyFans subscribers. I have new content on the way. And since we have gone bankrupt and cannot pay our bills if you have not yet subscribed to "

At this time, Khia has not responded to Safaree and Erica Mena entering her.

