Khia is coming for Trina AGAIN: I am swallowing you all !!

Khia has once again sent rapper Trina after Trina responded and denied her request that the couple be hit-for-hit on social media.

Trina said that before challenging her, the rappers must make sure they have ten punches to bring to the table, and Khia is angry about that.

"Now, I know that you are still mourning the death of your mommy, you are still grieving," said Khia. "So Imma lets you have your little burst of confusion and let you slide when you act like you don't know anything. You're not going to talk about anything, but you just sat there and talked about ab * tch for 30 damn minutes."

She continued: "We can verify the numbers and I run you each and every time. I swallowed you whole then, and now I swallow you whole."

One thing is for sure, Trina will not appreciate Khia mentioning her mother who passed away from cancer, but it is 50/50 if she will actually publicly respond to Khia again.

Take a look at Khia's rant below: was it too far?